Gamblers Add a Trio of Junior Hockey Veterans

July 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Green Bay Gamblers have acquired a pair of USHL veterans in forward Anthony Cardilli and defenseman Cole Longacre to the team for the 2024-25 season. Both players were acquired in separate trades earlier in the offseason from the Chicago Steel and Sioux City Musketeers respectively. The Gamblers also added three-year Western Hockey League defenseman Pavel Bocharov in another transaction.

Cardilli was Chicago's 1st-round pick in the 2023 USHL Entry Draft and was acquired for a 5th-round Phase I pick in 2025. Prior to the USHL, the Chicago native and 6-foot-3, 190-pound forward was a star player for Mount Saint Charles School in Woonsocket, R.I. He is committed to St. Cloud State University.

Longacre was acquired from Sioux City for future considerations. He played 52 games for the Musketeers over the past two USHL seasons. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound left-shooting defenseman spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign in the BCHL with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The Sewell, N.J. native is committed to Merrimack College.

Bocharov, who played for the Saskatoon Blades, Medicine Hat Tigers, Tri-City Americans and Calgary Hitmen in the WHL since the 2020-21 regular season, is entering his final year of junior eligibility. The 6-foot, 190-pound, right-shooting defenseman tallied 22 goals and 55 points in 211 career WHL games. From Escondido, Calif., the former L.A. Jr. Kings and Mount Saint Charles Academy product was the captain of the USA Under-18 Select Team at the 2021 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, where his teammates included Gamblers players Jimmy Clark, Mikey DeAngelo and Cam Lund.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Anthony, Cole and Pasha to the Gamblers organization," said Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden.

The Gamblers home opener is Friday, October 4. For season tickets and flex plans contact Cole Milberger (cole.milberger@gamblershockey.com)/920-405-1153

