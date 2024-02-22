Full Promotional Schedule Unveiled

February 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads released the entirety of their promotional schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday.

The schedule will feature two post-game concerts, three jersey auctions, 14 firework shows, 15 specialty jersey nights, and 16 giveaways.

The schedule will be packed with alternate jersey nights. In addition to the 80's themed jersey on April 12th, the Country Western themed jersey (with faux fringe) on June 7th and 8th, and the Scooby-Doo jersey on September 7th, the 'Dads will bring back some of their popular theme nights and other jerseys. The Hickory Rangers jerseys, which are inspired by the parent club's blue alternates, will make an appearance on May 17th as part of Texas Rangers Night. The 'Dads will once again host a Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game and will wear their custom jerseys and hats on June 21st.

The Llamas de Hickory return with six nights spread throughout the season. The Hickory Dickory Docks identity, which was featured on MLB Network last fall, is also back, hitting the field August 8th-10th.

The Crawdads will have a pair of appearances stop by the Frans. Dakota and Friends with Ed's Dinosaurs Live will be in town on May 18th, turning the ballpark into a prehistoric time with a variety of dinosaur guests. The inflatable mascot group, the ZOOperstars! will perform their antics on August 24th.

Some popular theme nights are back on the schedule this season. Princess Night, by Sonrise Travel, Bark in the Park, Star Wars Night, Beach Night, and Christmas in July will all be celebrated during the year. The Night of Horrible Promotions, which has been named the South Atlantic League's Promotion of the Year in back-to-back seasons, is set for a September date.

A few new promotions on the schedule include Winter Fest (a day dedicated to winter fun), Wacky Tacky Wednesday (celebrating all things weird and kitschy), TV Sitcom Night (a laugh track will be provided), Crawdad Games (our on-field contestants will be going for gold), and Mythology Madness (cannot confirm if a centaur will be on site).

The Crawdads will host a trio of appreciation weeks during the year. The first is Teacher Appreciation (April 23rd-26th), the second is Salute to Scrubs (May 21st-24th), and the final is Local Heroes Week (August 6th-9th). Each week will offer free tickets to the worker and discounted tickets to family and friends.

Single game tickets will go on sale tomorrow morning. They will be available online and in person as App State opens up a three-game series at the Frans.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 22, 2024

Full Promotional Schedule Unveiled - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.