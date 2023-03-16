Full Promotional Schedule Unveiled

Hickory, NC - After much anticipation, the Crawdads released their full promotional schedule Thursday morning.

The 'Dads will have three acts and appearances this year. On Saturday, May 27th, Hacksaw Jim Duggan will stop by the Frans for a meet and greet as part of wrestling night. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will return for the third time on Friday, August 18th, as he thrills the crowd with his ability to balance items on his face throughout the game. The fan-favorite mascot group, the ZOOperstars!, will make their annual appearance on Saturday, August 26th.

The team will host four jersey auctions this season. On Saturday, April 8th, the 'Dads will auction off their Llamas de Hickory jerseys worn from 2019-2022. The second auction will be Thursday, May 4th, as the team celebrates Star Wars Night with special jerseys. The Crawdads will auction off their Couch Potato jerseys on Saturday, July 15th. Lastly, the Strikeout Cancer jerseys the team is wearing on Saturday, September 9th will be auctioned off, with the proceeds being donated to cancer research. All auctions will once again be hosted on the MiLB Auctions platform. Auctions will typically start 7-10 days before the game date. Fans do not need to be present to bid or win.

As previously announced, the Crawdads will play as the Hickory Dickory Docks for three games this August. The identity will be complete with on-field jerseys and hats and will be worn Thursday, August 17th to Saturday, August 19th. The Couch Potato theme night identity will also be worn on-field on Saturday, July 15th.

The Crawdads will once again participate in Minor League baseball's Copa de la Diversión program as the Llamas de Hickory, where they take on a Latinx identity and celebrate the culture throughout the night. More details regarding the Llamas will be released on Tuesday as part of the league-wide announcements.

Popular theme nights such as the Princess Night (July 14th), by Sonrise Travel, Wizard Night (August 25th), Halfway to Halloween (April 21st) will return. This year's Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game is set for Friday, June 16th and will feature a twist as the team wears a new logo, designed by Marvel illustrators, on the field. Carnival Night is once again on the schedule this season, as the 2022 night was rained out. This year's carnival festivities are set for Saturday, May 26th and will feature jugglers and face painters. Last year's much talked about Night of Horrible Promotions is back as the Night of Even Worse Promotions on Thursday, September 7th.

Black is back as the team will wear a new black 'Dads jersey on select occasions. The jersey will debut with a 'DADurday blackout where fans are encouraged to wear black for the game. The Crawdads will also be celebrating 15 years of affiliation this season with the Texas Rangers. On Texas Ranger Night, the team will take the field in jerseys inspired by the Rangers' blue alternates.

In all, the Crawdads will debut eight new jerseys this season. The Star Wars and Strikeout Cancer jerseys will be worn for one game and auctioned off that night. The Hickory Dickory Docks, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond jerseys, and Rangers-inspired jerseys will be worn for their respective theme nights and future seasons. The black jerseys will be worn on select nights this season. Additionally, the team will debut a new Llamas de Hickory jersey and a home jersey in the coming weeks.

Several new theme nights are on the promotional schedule this season. The Crawdads will host a Renaissance Knight on Saturday, June 17th in conjunction with their Sir Conrad bobblehead giveaway. The 'Dads will also have a Hoedown Throwdown on June 30th where fans can do si do their way to the ballpark for a lively night at the ballpark. It's Conrad and Candy's fifth anniversary and the couple will host their mascot friends for an afternoon of celebration on Sunday, June 16th.

Earlier in the week, the Crawdads announced plans for their Star Wars Night jersey auction, their giveaway schedule, and the daily promotions.

Single game tickets will go on sale on Saturday at the Spring Fling, presented by Lonnie Shook. Opening Night is set for Thursday, April 6th against the Winston-Salem Dash.

