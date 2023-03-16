Rome Press Box, Radio Booth Named in Memory of Randy Davis

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves have named the AdventHealth Stadium Press Box and Radio Booth in memory of Randy Davis. Davis was essential in bringing Minor League Baseball to Rome, and his valiant effort came from a place of passion and love for his community.

The initial proposal to bring minor league baseball to Rome was put on the ballot for the first time in 1991 and with disregard to the drawing interest from various major league clubs, the proposal failed.

Despite the rejection from the Floyd County voters, Davis and company did not give up. Ten years after the initial proposal, baseball was back on the ballot, this time with support from Atlanta. In 2001, the Atlanta Braves were looking at relocating their minor league franchise which, at the time, resided in Macon.

As the support from Atlanta to put baseball in Rome grew, as did the support from the community. In the fall of 2001, the proposal that would bring minor league baseball to the river city would make another appearance on the ballot.

7,163 Floyd County voters voted yes for Braves baseball on that November day in 2001, while only 7,021 voted against it. So, with a plan in place, both sides made it official. The Rome Braves would become Atlanta's newest Single-A affiliate beginning in 2003.

Braves legends Jeff Francoeur and Brian McCann took the field for that inaugural team in 2003 that would eventually go on to be the kings of the South Atlantic League. There would be no lack of star power in the years to come for the Rome Braves with players such as Charlie Morton, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Michael Soroka, Max Fried, and other members of that 2021 World Champion roster all taking the field at AdventHealth Stadium. Their dreams came true just like Randy Davis's did.

Randy Davis also found himself in the radio booth for the first three seasons of Rome Braves baseball. It was only fitting that the Rome Braves' biggest fan, who was no stranger to play-by- play himself, got to call all the action from that magical 2003 season.

Despite his passing in October of 2021, the impact of Randy Davis's passion for the community and the game of baseball is still and will be felt for generations to come. The Rome Braves are thankful for the passion and dreams of Randy Davis and will continue to honor his legacy and carry out his vision of encouragement and community service.

