Full Promotional Schedule for 2023 Shuckers' Season Unveiled

BILOXI, MS - The full 2023 Biloxi Shuckers promotional schedule, including giveaways, theme nights and daily promotions, has been released.

All told, the Shuckers have 10 premium giveaways and 13 fireworks shows as part of their promotional schedule. The lone bobblehead giveaway of the year is on August 12 as the Shuckers' honor Gulfport's own Brittney Reese, a three-time Olympic Medalist and seven-time world champion, as part of Women in Sports Night. All giveaways for 2023 will be for the first 1,000 fans unless otherwise noted. The full list of giveaways, theme nights and daily promotions can be found online at biloxishuckers.com/promotions.

Theme Nights & Giveaways:

April 11 - Blast Off the Season presented by INFINITY Science Center & Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by WLOX

April 15 - Biloxi Southern Negro League Night, Jackie Robinson Day & Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

April 16 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

April 26 - Education Day

April 28 - Beach Tote Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage

April 29 - Shuck Cancer Night & Girl Scout Night

April 30 - PAW Patrol Appearance

May 10 - Education Day

May 13 - Shuckers' Home Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission & Boy Scout Night

May 14 - Mother's Day

May 27 - Educator Appreciation Night

June 1 - Beach Towel Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage & Parrot Head Night

June 2 - Saints Hall of Fame Weekend

June 3 - Military Appreciation Night & Military Jersey Lunchbox presented by ASAP

June 4 - Schooner's Birthday

June 21 - Camp Day

June 22 - Motorsports Night

June 24 - MARVEL Defenders of the Diamond Night

July 1 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Conecuh Sausage

July 3 - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi

July 14 - Mississippi State T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Mississippi State Athletics

July 15 - Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

July 28 - Mardi Gras Night

July 29 - Clear Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Back to School Night

July 30 - Faith & Family Night

August 12 - Women In Sports Night & Brittney Reese Bobblehead giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

August 23 - College Fair Night & Partner Appreciation Night

September 13 - Group Leader Appreciation Night

September 15 - First Responders & Frontline Workers Night

September 17 - Fan Appreciation Night

Individual tickets for the 2023 Shuckers' season will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 am CT. Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls on Tuesday, March 14, and Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.

