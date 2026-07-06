FULL MATCH: California Legion vs Anthem RC: Week 1: MLR 2026

Published on July 6, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







@LegionRugby hosts Anthem RC in Week 1 of MLR 2026.

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