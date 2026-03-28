No. 1 Overall MLR Draft Pick, Will Sherman Set to Start

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina News Release







R. North

There is a certain type of player who enters professional sport with more than just potential. Not because of hype or projection, but because of a body of work that has already been tested in environments that tend to expose weakness quickly. Will Sherman arrives in Major League Rugby with that kind of profile. The first overall pick in the 2025 draft is not simply a prospect stepping into the league. He is, in many ways, a signal of where it is heading.

Sherman's path has not been built on moments of sudden visibility. It has been shaped through accumulation. Raised in Salt Lake City and introduced to rugby by his father, he developed within a structure that valued repetition, discipline, and understanding of the game before anything else. By the time he reached UCLA, he was not just another talented forward in a competitive program. He became central to it. Two-time All-American honors, recognition from his peers as UCLA's Player's Player, and consideration for national collegiate awards reflected not just performance, but consistency.

That consistency translated beyond college. His involvement with USA Rugby's age-grade system placed him in environments where physicality and technical detail are non-negotiable. On the U23 tour of South Africa, Sherman started all three matches and was named vice captain, a role that tends to be given less for promise and more for reliability. It is one thing to perform in those conditions. It is another to be trusted within them.

From there, his progression continued in Australia with Randwick in the Shute Shield, a competition known for exposing players who are not prepared to adapt quickly. Sherman adjusted without hesitation. He moved through grades, earned responsibility, and delivered performances that reflected both endurance and awareness. A 36-tackle match is notable on its own, but what it represents is more instructive. It suggests a player comfortable doing the work that sustains a team, rather than the work that draws attention.

That distinction has followed him into the professional conversation. For several seasons, Major League Rugby has relied heavily on imported experience to stabilize its standard and provide structure. That approach has been effective, but it has always carried an implicit question about long-term identity. At what point do domestic players begin to define the league, rather than support it?

Sherman arrives as part of that answer. Not as an exception, but as an example of what a developed domestic pathway can produce. His selection at number one overall is less about potential than it is about readiness. There is an expectation that his transition will not require significant adjustment in mindset or approach, because those elements are already established.

For Anthem Rugby Carolina, his arrival aligns directly with their broader philosophy. The club has positioned itself around development, cohesion, and long-term contribution to the national team structure. Sherman fits that framework not just in eligibility, but in profile. He is a player whose value extends beyond individual output. He contributes to the system around him.

The next phase, however, is less theoretical. Professional rugby has a way of compressing timelines. The pace is higher, the margins narrower, and the expectation immediate. What has been built over several years is now subject to a different kind of scrutiny. Reputation becomes secondary to performance, and projection is replaced by production.

Sherman's advantage is that much of what he relies on tends to translate. Work rate, positional understanding, and defensive consistency are not dependent on level. They are habits. The question is not whether those habits exist, but how they hold under sustained pressure.

There is also a broader context to consider. With the 2031 Rugby World Cup approaching in the United States, the development of domestic players is no longer a secondary objective. It is central to the credibility of the sport's growth. Players like Sherman occupy an important space within that narrative. They represent the viability of a system that aims to produce, rather than import, its future.

For now, though, the focus is narrower. A first season. A new environment. A shift from being one of the best players in a system to becoming part of one at a higher level.

Sherman enters that phase without much need for introduction. Not because he has already proven himself in Major League Rugby, but because the indicators suggest he understands what will be required.

That, more than anything, is why his arrival matters.







Major League Rugby Stories from March 27, 2026

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