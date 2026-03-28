Major League Rugby, Scrummy Unveil Partnership, Fantasy: Major League Rugby

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby (MLR), North America's highest rugby competition, and SCRUMMY, a leading name in global fantasy sports, announced today a one-year partnership that will make the AI-driven platform the Official Fantasy Partner of Major League Rugby.

The partnership will bring rugby fans across the world closer to the North American game by combining the intensity of the professional game with a dynamic, data-driven fantasy experience.

"Fantasy sport is a major driver of viewership and coverage for professional sports leagues across the U.S., and we are thrilled to partner with SCRUMMY to ensure that MLR fans can stay engaged," said Lucas Reid, MLR Chief Revenue Officer. "SCRUMMY's approach to fantasy games will better connect fans with the talented players across our teams, and we're happy to introduce new ways for fans to connect with their friends and rugby counterparts."

Participants will build their ultimate fantasy squad, drafting six players from MLR rosters each week. Each squad must stay within a specific budget, and fantasy participants will earn points based on their players' performances. Participants can climb the leaderboard each week, earning bragging rights over friends and fellow fans as they use player stats, performance analytics and form insights to influence their weekly squad.

SCRUMMY is built by rugby fans, for rugby fans, and the company offers 24/7 live updates to its fantasy service that represents a half dozen leagues across more than 16 countries, including the United Rugby Championship. The company launched its AI-driven platform in August 2025, timed with the Women's Rugby World Cup, and in addition to its professional fantasy games, the company also provides fantasy games for youth leagues across the world.

"The talent within Major League Rugby ranks continues to elevate with every season, and we're excited to give fans the opportunity to follow these players at a deeper level each week," said SCRUMMY CEO David Mitnick. "SCRUMMY is revolutionizing the fantasy gaming industry across the globe, and we look forward to providing new opportunities in North America's premiere rugby competition."

The partnership underscores the league's ongoing commitment to deepen fan engagement and enhance storytelling for the casual or die-hard fan. Major League Rugby fans can create an account and join the fun via the SCRUMMY app, available on the Apple Store or Google Play.

For more information on SCRUMMY, visit scrummy-app.com/.

For more information on MLR partnerships, visit majorleague.rugby/partnership.







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