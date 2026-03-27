How to Watch: Saturday March 28
Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+
California Legion vs Anthem RC | Saturday, March 28 at 6:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And on WCCB Charlotte
Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
France*: Sport en France (On Delay)
Asia**: Premier Sports
*Francophile Europe & Africa
**HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Major League Rugby Stories from March 27, 2026
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