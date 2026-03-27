How to Watch: Saturday March 28

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+

California Legion vs Anthem RC | Saturday, March 28 at 6:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And on WCCB Charlotte

Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

France*: Sport en France (On Delay)

Asia**: Premier Sports

*Francophile Europe & Africa

**HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali







Major League Rugby Stories from March 27, 2026

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