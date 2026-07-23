Campbell Robb Named 2026 MLR Rookie of the Year Presented by CTMS Travel

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina News Release







Anthem RC hooker Campbell Robb has been named Major League Rugby's Rookie of the Year for 2026, capping a debut professional season that started with a childhood choice between two very different sports.

As a schoolboy in New Zealand, Robb was a serious javelin talent, ranking fifth nationally at the New Zealand Championships, all while coming up through the Waikato academy system and representing the Chiefs at Under-20 level. Rugby won out. A presentation from a former New Zealand rower convinced him to explore college rugby in the United States, and after sending his tape around, Central Washington University made the strongest offer. Robb landed in Ellensburg on his 19th birthday to play under fellow Kiwi and then-CWU head coach Todd Thornley.

The move paid off. Robb became a D1A Collegiate All-American in 2025, then spent that summer touring South Africa with the USA Rugby U23 squad, a trip that put him in the eye of his future head coach, Agustin Cavalieri, ahead of schedule. When the 2025 MLR College Draft came around, Anthem RC took him with the 2nd overall pick, announcing his signing on November 20, 2025, alongside 1st overall selection Will Sherman.

Robb didn't take long to make his mark in Charlotte. In his rookie regular season, he scored 6 tries, made 34 carries for 94 meters, put in 65 tackles, and arrived at the breakdown 97 times, numbers that reflect the relentless work rate his college coaches pushed him to develop. He backed that production up with two MLR Team of the Week selections, in Round 3 and Round 10.

For a player who once had his sights set on the javelin runway, Robb's first year in MLR marks the start of a career firmly on the rugby pitch, and a Rookie of the Year award to show for it.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 23, 2026

Campbell Robb Named 2026 MLR Rookie of the Year Presented by CTMS Travel - Anthem Rugby Carolina

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