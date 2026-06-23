FULL MATCH: 2026 MLR PLAYOFFS: Semifinal: Seattle SeaWolves vs California Legion
Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video
Major League Rugby Stories from June 23, 2026
- Four Seawolves Named to 2026 USA Men's Eagles Squad - Seattle Seawolves
- USA Men's Eagles Squad Set to Launch Nations Cup Campaign - MLR
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Seawolves Stories
- Former Seawolf Devin Short Joins Married at First Sight
- Four Seawolves Named to 2026 USA Men's Eagles Squad
- Matt Courtright: Meet Major League Rugby's Biggest Fan
- 2026 Supporters Player of the Year Voting Now Open
- California Legion Defeat Seattle Seawolves 43-34 in High-Scoring Major League Rugby Semi-Final