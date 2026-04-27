FULL HIGHLIHHTS: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

Published on April 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Portland wins in Los Angeles after Pietra Tordin scores her third of 2026 and Sophia Wilson her first since returning from maternity leave. LA's Prisca Chilufya gets her team on the scoresheet but it's not enough for a win.

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