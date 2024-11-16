FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Gotham FC

November 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Washington Spirit defeat Gotham FC with a late goal from Hal Hershfelt to send the game to extra time, and an epic performance from Aubrey Kingsbury in the penalty kick shootout.

