FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage

May 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







San Diego Wave FC completed an impressive comeback, defeating the North Carolina Courage, 5-2, in a seven-goal showdown at Snapdragon Stadium. After going down a goal, San Diego stormed back and were led by a brace from forward Adriana Leon to pick up the deserved result.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.