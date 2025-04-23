FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Gotham FC
April 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
The Portland Thorns lit up Providence Park on Tuesday night, thrilling the home crowd with goals from Mimi Alidou, Caiya Hanks, Jayden Perry, and Deyna Castellanos-all scoring their first goals for the club.
