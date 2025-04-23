FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Gotham FC

April 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Portland Thorns lit up Providence Park on Tuesday night, thrilling the home crowd with goals from Mimi Alidou, Caiya Hanks, Jayden Perry, and Deyna Castellanos-all scoring their first goals for the club.

