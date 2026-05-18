FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC
Published on May 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
A fierce back and forth battle ends in a tie at Providence Park.
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