FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC

Published on May 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







A fierce back and forth battle ends in a tie at Providence Park.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 17, 2026

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