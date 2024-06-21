FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC
June 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Orlando Pride score six goals, including a brace each from Barbra Banda and Marta, and goals from Ally Watt and Summer Yates.
