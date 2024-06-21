FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC

June 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Orlando Pride score six goals, including a brace each from Barbra Banda and Marta, and goals from Ally Watt and Summer Yates.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.