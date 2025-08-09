FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC
August 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
An unbelievable performance from Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer saw her save not one but two penalties, but her bid to keep a clean sheet was ended in an unfortunate manner late on. The visitors Racing jumped out to a lead near the end of the first half through Marisa DiGrande, who scored her first NWSL goal. But an own goal in the third minute of second half stoppage time saw Orlando secure a late equalizer and ultimately hold on for a point.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
