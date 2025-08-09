FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit

August 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Neither side were able to break through on Saturday afternoon as Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit settled for a point apiece in the scoreless draw. Washington had the door opened to them to potentially capitalize on the numerical advantage, but Gotham not only held their own but nearly found a goal through the fight. However, in the end the pair were locked scoreless and will earn the point.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.