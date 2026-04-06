FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit

Published on April 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







The Washington Spirit's continuous press ultimately pays off as the team gets their first win of the season with two goals and a clean sheet.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 5, 2026

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