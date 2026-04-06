FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit
Published on April 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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The Washington Spirit's continuous press ultimately pays off as the team gets their first win of the season with two goals and a clean sheet.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 5, 2026
- Spirit Collects First Win of Season, Jumps Above Playoff Line Ahead of International Break - Washington Spirit
- Courage Draw Portland in Four-Goal Battle - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Draw Portland in Four-Goal Battle - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Draw Portland in Four-Goal Battle - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Bay FC fall 2-0 in Sunday Matinee vs. Washington Spirit - Bay FC
- Spirit Heads West for Bout with Bay FC - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
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