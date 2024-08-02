FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City vs. San Diego Wave

August 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC are the Summer Cup Group B Winners!

Christen Press made her return to the field for the first time in 781 days in the 89th minute of play and scored a penalty in the penalty shootout to secure the victory.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.