FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City vs. San Diego Wave
August 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC are the Summer Cup Group B Winners!
Christen Press made her return to the field for the first time in 781 days in the 89th minute of play and scored a penalty in the penalty shootout to secure the victory.
