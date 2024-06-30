FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride
June 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
The Orlando Pride defeated Angel City FC 3-0 at BMO Stadium on June 30, 2024. Barbra Banda's goal and Adriana's brace for Orlando led the team to victory.
