FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride

June 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Orlando Pride defeated Angel City FC 3-0 at BMO Stadium on June 30, 2024. Barbra Banda's goal and Adriana's brace for Orlando led the team to victory.

