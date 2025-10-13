FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash

Published on October 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City earned an important result thanks to goals from Kennedy Fuller and Maiara Niehues in the second half, which sealed a 2-0 victory over Houston.

