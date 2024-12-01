Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs Albany FireWolves
December 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 10-9 overtime win against Albany. Austin Shanks scored the game winner.
