Full Game Highlights: San Diego Seals vs Rochester Knighthawks

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Full highlights from Rochester's 14-13 win over San Diego. Ryan Smith scores 5 including the game winner with 10 seconds to go. March 29, 2025.

