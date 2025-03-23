Full Game Highlights: San Diego Seals vs Calgary Roughnecks

March 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Full highlights from San Diego's 16-12 win over Calgary. Zach Currier scored 3 goals and 2 assists in his return to the Saddledome. March 22, 2025.

