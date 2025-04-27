Full Game Highlights: Quarterfinals: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Calgary Roughnecks
April 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Full highlights from Halifax's 16-12 win over Calgary in the Quarterfinals. It was Halifax's first ever playoff win, and they did it in front of 10,595 fans at home. April 26, 2025.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
