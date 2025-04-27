Full Game Highlights: Quarterfinals: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Calgary Roughnecks

April 27, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Full highlights from Halifax's 16-12 win over Calgary in the Quarterfinals. It was Halifax's first ever playoff win, and they did it in front of 10,595 fans at home. April 26, 2025.

