Full Game Highlights: Ottawa Black Bears vs Rochester Knighthawks

April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Full highlights from Rochester's 12-6 win over Ottawa. The Knighthawks clinch a playoff spot.

