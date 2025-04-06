Full Game Highlights: Ottawa Black Bears vs Rochester Knighthawks
April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Full highlights from Rochester's 12-6 win over Ottawa. The Knighthawks clinch a playoff spot.
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Rock Lose 14-13 in OT to Desert Dogs - Toronto Rock
- Warriors Secure Fourth Consecutive Victory with 10-4 Win over FireWolves on Country Night - Vancouver Warriors
- Desert Dogs Win in Overtime, 14-13 vs. Toronto Rock - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Thunderbirds Clinch Playoff Berth with Win over Seals - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Mammoth Drop 15-10 Final to Buffalo Bandits Saturday Night - Colorado Mammoth
- Bandits Beat Mammoth 15-10 to Clinch Home Playoff Game - Buffalo Bandits
- 'Hawks Double-up Black Bears to Clinch Third Straight Playoff Berth - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.