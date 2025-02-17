Full Game Highlights: Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Calgary Roughnecks

February 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Full highlights from Calgary's 21-8 win over Las Vegas. Dane Dobbie led with a sock trick and 4 assists. February 16, 2025.

