Player Transactions

February 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brian Cameron on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Nathan Grenon to a one year agreement.

