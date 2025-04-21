Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs Calgary Roughnecks
April 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Full highlights from Calgary's playoff-clinching 11-5 win over Colorado. April 19, 2025.
