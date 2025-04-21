Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs Calgary Roughnecks

April 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Full highlights from Calgary's playoff-clinching 11-5 win over Colorado. April 19, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.