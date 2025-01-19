Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs Albany FireWolves
January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Full highlights from Albany's 13-10 win over Colorado. Alex Simmons led Albany with 4 goals. January 18, 2025.
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 19, 2025
- Roughnecks Edge Swarm, 12-11, in Overtime - Calgary Roughnecks
- Desert Dogs WIN 12-10 over Seals in Front of Sellout Crowd - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Seals Fall to Desert Dogs in Sin City - San Diego Seals
- Rock Lock Down First Win of the Season - Toronto Rock
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Colorado Closes Out Home And Home Series With 13-10 Loss In Albany
- Mammoth Set to Close out Home and Home Series Saturday in Albany
- Mammoth Mount Monstrous Comeback Over FireWolves, Improve to 4-2 on Season
- Mammoth, FireWolves Set to Close out NLL's Week 7 Slate Saturday
- Colorado Mammoth's Wild Bunch Continue to Set the Bar