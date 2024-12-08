Full Game Highlights: Calgary Roughnecks vs Halifax Thunderbirds
December 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
Watch the Game Highlights from Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Calgary Roughnecks, 12/07/2024. Calgary gets the 18-17 W.
