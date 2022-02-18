Full 2022 Promo Schedule Released

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals have released their official promotional schedule for the 2022 season. The second season of the FredNats will build on nightly promotions from the 2021 season and feature even more excitement for fans.

On Tuesdays, fans can purchase tickets and tacos for just $2 on "$2 Tuesdays" presented by Chancellor's Village.

The FredNats will host two "Bark in the Park" nights on Wednesdays on June 8 and August 10, presented by St. Francis Animal Hospital. There will also be two "Education Days" for school field trips on Wednesday, April 13 and Wednesday, May 11. A new initiative that will be added to the 2022 season by SimVentions will be three military ticket nights. All active and retired military members and first responders can enter the game for free on Wednesday, May 25, Wednesday, July 6, and Wednesday, August 31. Every Wednesday is also presented by Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, where you can donate goods to one of their regional locations for tickets to an upcoming game.

Fans can score exclusive drink specials including $2 beer at the ballpark on "Thirsty Thursdays", presented by Rebellion. This year's "Firework Fridays" will be sponsored by Spotsylvania Towne Centre, the City of Fredericksburg, Sign Enterprises, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, Cask Government Services, Baker's Appliance Heating and Air, Tru by Hilton, and Dunkin Donuts. Fans will be treated to the biggest firework show in town after every Friday night game. Every Saturday game will have a different theme for fans to enjoy.

To close out all homestands, Sundays will be "Salute to Service" games, sponsored by SimVentions. On "Salute to Service" games the FredNats will recognize all active and retired members of our armed forces and first responders. The first 1,000 fans in the gates every Sunday game will receive a FREE giveaway item.

The Fredericksburg Nationals will kick off the 2022 season with a free Rally Towel giveaway for every fan in attendance on Tuesday, April 12th, presented by the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. There will also be a Tube Sock giveaway on Sunday, April 17 for the first 1,000 fans.

Two weeks later on Saturday, April 30 fans will be taken to a galaxy far far away for Star Wars Night presented by Mary Washington Healthcare. Expect costumes, characters, and custom on-field Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game for charity. The weekend will close out with a free t-shirt giveaway on Sunday, May 1, presented by Pepsi.

Saturday, May 14 will be Game Show Night, featuring fan favorites like Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader, and more! There will be another free t-shirt giveaway on Sunday, May 15, presented by Kevin's Roofing.

In celebration of one of the most anticipated sequels of all time, Top Gus night is soaring into the ballpark on Saturday, May 28. The FredNats will be giving away 1,000 free replica jerseys on Sunday, May 29, presented by Colonial Internal Medicine.

A custom FredNats trucker hat will be given away on Sunday, June 12, presented by J Barber Moving & Storage

The FredNats will continue their "4th of July Spectacular" tradition with their largest firework show of the year post game on Monday, July 4. The whole weekend will be patriotic and feature a spatula giveaway on Sunday, July 3.

Everyone's favorite babies are crawling into the ballpark on Saturday, July 9 for Nickelodeon Night featuring the Rugrats, presented by the Rappahannock Area YMCA. Fans can expect nostalgic highlights and custom on-field Rugrats themed jerseys. There will be a Gus Growth Chart giveaway on Sunday, July 10, presented by Mary Washington Healthcare.

Things will be festive at FredNats Ballpark on Saturday, July 30 for Christmas in July. Fans are encouraged to deck the halls and feel the holiday cheer with an exclusive Snow Globe giveaway on Sunday, July 31. The FredNats will be wearing special Christmas jerseys as well that will be auctioned off for charity.

The FredNats are bringing back magic and mischief for Wizard Night on Saturday, August 13, complete with a magic wand giveaway on Sunday, August 14.

Fans are invited to the first ever "Freddies Awards" for Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, August 27, presented by Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates. Top fans and moments from the 2022 season will be celebrated throughout the night. Similar to the 2021 season, there will also be custom Fan Appreciation Night jerseys to be auctioned off post game on Saturday. There will be 1,000 golden Gus bobbleheads given away on Sunday, August 28.

To close out the 2022 season, Six Bears & A Goat Brewing is proud to present Pretzel Day at the ballpark on Saturday, September 3 with a special celebrity guest appearance from Leslie David Baker, also known as Stanley from "The Office." There will be an exclusive Pretzel Day themed Beer Stein given away on Saturday and a commemorative baseball given away on Sunday, September 4.

All game worn military jerseys from the 2022 season will be auctioned off post game on Sunday, September 4.

Full season, half season, mini ticket plans, group tickets, and hospitality areas are now available for purchase for the 2022 season. To learn more information about ticket plans, please visit frednats.com/tickets or call the front office at (540) 858-4242.

