Front Offices Closed Week of May 9, Moving Back to Berglund Center

The Rail Yard Dawgs front offices at Lancerlot Sports Complex will be closed Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13. Merchandise shopping and pick-up will not be available during this time. We will reopen Monday, May 16; Friday, May 20 will be our last day at this location.

We will begin transitioning our full time front offices back to Berglund Center the week of May 16. We expect to be fully operational at Berglund Center the week of May 23. Upon the opening of our Berglund Center offices, summer hours will go into effect be Monday through Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Friday 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Merchandise pick-up and shopping will be available at this location during normal business hours both during the summer and the season.

Our ticket staff and merchandise will be located in the office between Gates 1 and 12 across from the box office. Our staff will remain responsible for the sale of season tickets, group tickets, and other ticket packages. The box office will continue to sell single game tickets and parking, in addition to holding will-call tickets.

