Front Office Q&A: Ports President Pat Filippone

May 5, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





The second installment in our front office Q&A series brings us to the man running the show.

Pat Filippone has been the President of the Stockton Ports since July 2006 and has presided over the franchise for the majority of the team's time at Banner Island Ballpark.

Since Filippone assumed the role, he increased the team's attendance and oversaw the 2007 Carolina-California League All-Star Game as well as the 2008 California League Champion Ports team.

Filippone has been involved in professional baseball for 29 years, with the vast majority of his time spent in the California League.

Questions and answers have been edited slightly for clarity.

Q: What's your favorite baseball related memory?

A: A tie between the 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018 Boston Red Sox, as well as the 2008 Stockton Ports.

Q: If you could have any animal as a pet what would it be?

A: Scottish Terrier

Q: What's one song you know word for word?

A: Too many to list. (However, Pat did mention It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) by the Rolling Stones as his walkup song of choice in a previous Stockton Ports gameday magazine.)

Q: What's your favorite TV show you've ever watched?

A: The Sopranos

Q: If you could have any superpower what would it be?

A: The ability to fly

Q: What's one hobby you would love to get into?

A: Read more books

Q: What actor would you want to portray you in a movie?

A: Russell Crowe

Q: What's your favorite book you've ever read?

A: The Bill James Historical Baseball Abstract

Q: What's your favorite concert you've ever attended?

A: Way too many to list.

Q: What's your favorite part of coming to the ballpark almost everyday?

A: Way too many to list.

