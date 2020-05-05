Banner Island Ballpark: An American Classic and Crown Jewel of the California League

Over 100 years ago, Banner Island was home to the first professional baseball team in Stockton. Now, Oakland Athletics prospects chase their dreams as Stockton Ports at the California League's newest stadium, Banner Island Ballpark.

Banner Island is perhaps the most historic site on which Minor League baseball is still being played, as the baseball roots there run all the way back to the Second Industrial Revolution. In 1888, the expansion Stockton baseball club of the independent California League began play in a 2,000-seat stadium on the site and won the league championship in their inaugural season.

The club was also thought to serve as inspiration for the famous poem "Casey at the Bat", which was published for the first time in the San Francisco Examiner in the summer of 1888. The poem's author, Ernest Thayer, reportedly spent much of the summer that year in the stands at the ballpark on Banner Island.

Without baseball since the last reported season of the independent California League in 1909, the sport made its long-awaited return to the historic site on April 28, 2005. On that day the present-day California League's Stockton Ports, after spending the previous 54 seasons at Billy Hebert Field in Oak Park, christened the brand-new Banner Island Ballpark with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Giants.

The area's historical significance extends beyond the game of baseball. Union victories during the Civil War were celebrated by flying "Old Glory" on Charles Weber's 120-foot flagpole; Coxey's Army was camped there in 1893; and ships were constructed at the site during the Second World War.

The ballpark was designated a Historic Site by the State of California in 2007.

"From the delta industries at the turn of the 20th Century, to the national defense work and preparation for World War II - the site has been a part of significant events in our country's history," current Ports President Pat Fillippone said of the site. "Which ties in perfectly with the National Pastime during the 21st Century."

Designed as part of a larger downtown redevelopment project, Banner Island Ballpark brought professional baseball in Stockton back to its roots. The 5,200-seat stadium with its 360-degree concourse, outfield grass berms, and unique setting instantly made the ballpark the crown jewel of the California League, attracting fans in droves - over 1 million in the first four and a half seasons - and catching the attention of players.

"Banner Island Ballpark is one of the best ballparks in the Cal League," said former Port and 10 -year Major League veteran Tyson Ross. "I remember arriving for the first time and being blown away by how nice the stadium was. Great playing surface, cool layout to the park with the porch in right field and the river behind it. It was a great place to play."

As is the case with most new stadiums, the first impression for most about Banner Island Ballpark is its location. The ballpark's proximity to downtown and especially the water are characteristics that few Minor League stadiums across America share.

"I think what makes Banner Island Ballpark so unique is its setting," noted former Ports Manager Rick Magnante. "Anytime you have a water element as part of your venue it really enhances the experience for the fans and players. That along with great sight lines and fan proximity make it a great place to watch baseball."

Since opening, the ballpark has hosted several events including the 2007 California-Carolina League All-Star game, several postseason college tournaments, as well as the Ports' last championship team in 2008.

In 2012 historical signage was added at several locations around the ballpark highlighting the club's past. This included the club's history of MLB affiliation, Ports that have reached the Major Leagues, as well as a list of all former Ports managers.

Several improvements are in store for the 2020 season designed to enhance the gameday experience at Banner Island Ballpark. Fans can look forward to new concession items, the California League All-Star Game, and perhaps most significantly a state-of-the-art video board in left-center field.

Said Filippone: "The video board will make a tremendous difference in our fan's experience. It will enable us to be more interactive with those in attendance, enable us to showcase our players more, strengthen the bridge between the Ports and our community, and have more resources to create memories for our patrons at the ballpark."

Although the 2020 season has been delayed, there is no doubt that history will continue to be written at Banner Island Ballpark when its gates re-open and America's National Pastime resumes again.

