Front Office Q&A: Assistant General Manager Gary Olson

Another day, another entry in our front office questions and answer series.

While Gary is still fairly new to the Ports, this will be his third season working for the 7th Inning Stretch family as he previously was with the Everett AquaSox.

Olson played college baseball at Qunicy University prior to beginning his career working in corporate sales. He was promoted to Assistant General Manager ahead of the 2020 season.

Questions and answers have been edited slightly for clarity.

Q: What's your favorite baseball related memory?

A: Going 2-for-3 off current San Francisco Giants pitcher Tony Watson. The last hit was a game winner.

Q: If you could have any animal as your pet what would it be?

I would have a shark.

Q: What's one song that you know word for word?

Take me out to the Ballgame

Q: What's your favorite TV show you've watched?

It's a three-way tie between The Office, Blue Mountain State and MTV's Two-A-Days. (The Challenge is creeping up there too).

Q: If you could have any superpower what would it be?

A: To be able to teleport from place to place.

Q: What's one hobby you would love to get into?

A: Brewing my own beer. I have the equipment, just need to find the time to start.

Q: What actor would you want to portray you in a movie?

A: Jason Statham

Q: What's your favorite book you've ever read?

Professionally it is "The GM's Handbook" by Troy Kirby and for fun "IT" by Stephen King.

Q: What's your favorite concert you've attended?

A: My very first concert and favorite has been Metallica.

Q: What's your favorite part of going to the ballpark almost everyday?

A: I played baseball and being able to go to a ballpark everyday is my favorite part. I get to continue my baseball journey everyday!

