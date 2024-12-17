From Championship High to Rocky Mountain High

York Revolution pitcher Matt Turner

(York, Pa.) - York Revolution all-star closer Matt Turner has signed a contract with the Colorado Rockies. The signing was announced by Revs manager Rick Forney.

Turner, 25, enjoyed a fantastic championship season in York. During the regular season, the lefty was 4-1 with a 2.44 ERA in a team-leading 49 appearances (tied for fifth-most in the Atlantic League) while posting the league's second highest save total with 17. Turner earned two more saves during the postseason and picked up the victory in the Revs' come-from-behind championship clinching 2-1 victory on September 27.

"We're extremely happy for Matt," commented Forney. "He came in and went about his business with a great work ethic every day. It once again shows that the system works and he's very deserving of this opportunity."

Turner was sensational out of the gates, allowing just one run over his first 14 appearances. He also had a phenomenal second half, posting a 1.80 ERA (25.0 innings, five earned runs) while finishing the year with just one walk compared to 15 strikeouts over his last 11 outings.

Turner was one of a franchise record-tying five Revs selected to the Atlantic League Postseason All-Star team. He now joins the Rockies organization, expected to be headed to Double-A Hartford or Triple-A Albuquerque. York had eight players' contracts purchased during the season including a franchise record-tying six by Major League teams.

The seventh-year pro has followed his season with the Revs with perhaps an even more dominant winter campaign in the Mexican League where he is 3-1 with three saves and a 1.53 ERA in 17 appearances for Monterrey.

Turner spent his first six seasons in the Cleveland Guardians organization after being selected by Cleveland in the 11th round of the 2017 draft out of Miami Palmetto (FL) High School. The 6'5 southpaw ascended to Double-A Akron and was named an Organizational All-Star for Cleveland in 2019 after combining to go 4-3 with a 2.81 ERA as a starter between Lake County and Mahoning Valley. He holds a 4.32 ERA in 163 appearances across his pro career.

