Frogs Down Canadians in Series Opener

July 8, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Carter Bins homered and singled as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Sunday before a crowd of 6,283 at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Austin Shenton batted 3-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He doubled twice and singled with an RBI and a run for Everett.

The AquaSox got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bins hit a solo home run and Miguel Perez hit an RBI single.

After Everett added two runs, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Davis Schneider hit an RBI single and Adrian Ramos drew a bases-loaded walk.

The AquaSox later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Shenton and Trent Tingelstad hit RBI doubles to secure the victory.

Vancouver saw its comeback attempt come up short after Will Robertson and Schneider hit RBI doubles in the ninth inning to cut the Everett lead to 6-4.

Kipp Rollings (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Alex Nolan (0-1) took the loss.

The Canadians failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Robertson doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Canadians.

With the win, Everett remains undefeated (4-0) against Vancouver this season.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.