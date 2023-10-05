Frisco to Host CoServ Coat Drive at Riders Field

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders will host the CoServ Coat Drive at Riders Field from Thursday, October 5th through Friday, December 1st. The drive will benefit Frisco Family Services.

Donors can drop off new or lightly used coats at the Frisco RoughRiders Admin Office on the corner of Diamond Drive and Texas Rangers Drive. Additionally, donors can drop off coats at the Celebrity Softball Classic on Saturday, November 4th.

"We're excited to once again partner with CoServ to meet the immediate needs of those in need," RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett said. "CoServ and Frisco Family Services do so much for our community and we are honored to support such phenomenal organizations."

Frisco Family Services has been a vital part of the Frisco community since 1994. They strive to help those who are facing hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs improve their quality of life and achieve self-sufficiency in the Frisco area.

"This meaningful community partnership will help ensure that seniors and families in our community can keep warm as the cooler weather approaches," Frisco Family Services Executive Director Nicole Bursey said. "We are so thankful for this incredible partnership."

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

