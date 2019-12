Frisco Roughriders Praise Congressional Effort to Save Minor League Baseball

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders today praised the newly created Save Minor League Baseball Task Force that has been organized by members of Congress to prevent Major League Baseball (MLB) from eliminating 42 minor league franchises, nearly one quarter of all minor league teams around the country.

"We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB's effort to cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game," said Andy Milovich, President and General Manager.

While the RoughRiders were not on the list of teams facing the possibility of elimination under the MLB proposal, the RoughRiders will remain vigilant and united with all Minor League Baseball teams in opposition to the MLB plan.

Minor league teams are vital to the social and economic lives of millions of Americans; they support scores of local businesses and jobs, provide accessible entertainment, help promote tourism spending and donate tens of millions of dollars in charitable contributions.

"With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country," said Milovich. "We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us."

