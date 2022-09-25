Frisco Offense Plates 11 to Take Game One

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Wichita Wind Surge in Game One of the Texas League Championship Series at Riders Field Sunday night, 11-3. Frisco's offense finished with 11 runs on 11 hits and posted four in the second inning and five in the sixth to overpower the Wind Surge to take Game One.

Catcher Scott Kapers led the Riders by homering twice Sunday night, including a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth, while third baseman Jonathan Ornelas tallied four hits and scored twice.

Riders starter Mason Englert (1-0) tossed 5.1 innings in the win, giving up just one run on one hit and three strikeouts against Wichita. Relievers Josh Smith and Seth Nordlin finished the rest of the 3.2 innings in the win.

Wichita starter Kody Funderburk (0-1) walked four batters and allowed five runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, his shortest outing of the season. Following Funderburk's departure, the Wind Surge used an attack of six different bullpen arms in the loss.

Frisco scored in the first inning to take Sunday's first lead as the first four batters reached to begin the inning. Justin Foscue singled in Ornelas to give the RoughRiders a 1-0 lead through the first inning.

The Riders piled on four runs in the bottom of the second, beginning with an RBI single from Ornelas to make it a 2-0 lead. After a walk from Evan Carter, who would finish with four in the game, Foscue drove in Carter and Ornelas with a two-run single for his third runs batted in and to give Frisco a 4-0 lead. Thomas Saggese ended the scoring in the second inning with a double to plate Foscue and stretch the Riders lead to 5-0.

Wichita reached the scoreboard with their first hit of the night off Englert in the top of the fourth with a two-out solo home run from third baseman Yunior Severino to make it a 5-1 Frisco advantage.

Kapers began his power surge with a solo home run on the first pitch of his at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning to re-give Frisco a five-run lead at 6-1. Aaron Zavala and Luisangel Acuna each walked in the bottom of the sixth before a Kellen Strahm RBI single made it 7-1.

Facing a new pitcher with the bases loaded, Kapers drove the first pitch from Francis Peguero over the left field wall for his first grand slam of the season and his second home run of the night, blowing Sunday's game open at 11-1.

The Wind Surge finished Sunday's scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning before an 11-3 final.

The RoughRiders now head to Wichita to conclude the Texas League Championship Series, with Game Two at Riverfront Stadium at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27th. If necessary, Game Three is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start on Wednesday, September 28th at Riverfront Stadium.

Both Frisco and Wichita's starters are to be determined for Tuesday's game. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

