Frisco Launches RoughRiders Scholarship Program Presented by InTouch

March 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and InTouch Credit Union are thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the RoughRiders Scholarship Program presented by InTouch Credit Union for the class of 2024.

"We're so thrilled to partner with InTouch Credit Union once again on this great cause," said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett. "As organizations, we are both passionate about youth and education initiatives and are excited to award deserving students with these scholarships."

"InTouch Credit Union is very excited to be the presenting sponsor of the scholarship program offered to area students," said Tim McCoy, SVP/CMO of InTouch Credit Union. "We are proud to be a part of the program and look forward to seeing winners named later this year."

All students in a 2024 senior class currently pursuing a postsecondary education are invited to apply for one of five of the RoughRiders Foundation's $1,000 scholarships.

To be considered, the student must have an overall GPA of 2.75 or greater (on a 4.0 scale) and must have graduated from a school in one of the following counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Rockwall or Tarrant. The application includes a personal essay (500 words or fewer), a copy of the most recent academic transcript and two letters of recommendation.

The deadline to apply is May 17, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

