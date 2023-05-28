Frisco Falls on Sunday, Splits Series

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders spotted the Arkansas Travelers an early lead in an 8-4 loss on Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Arkansas (28-17) came back to tie the series at three games apiece with Frisco (20-24). The teams split a series in Frisco in April and will not play each other again in the regular season.

Matt Brosky (0-1) made his Double-A debut for Frisco on the mound. After allowing a home run to the first man he saw and letting the next three batters reach, he escaped damage in the first with a strikeout and a double play. Frisco tied the game at 1-1 the next inning with back to back singles by Liam Hicks and Jax Biggers, the latter scoring Kellen Strahm.

Brosky allowed four runs in the second inning before ending his night with a scoreless third.

Alex Speas struck out the side in the fourth inning and the bullpen allowed just one earned run. Triston Polley went two innings with two unearned scores, Antoine Kelly did not allow a hit in the seventh but conceded one run, and Eudrys Manon faced the minimum in the eighth inning.

Bryan Woo (3-2) gave up just one earned run in five innings for the win.

Jax Biggers had two hits for the RoughRiders in the final game the RoughRiders will play in North Little Rock. Biggers, the former Arkansas Razorback, had the team's first RBI with his base hit in the second inning. He singled and scored in the seventh as well.

Thomas Saggese collected an RBI single in the seventh and also walked twice. He totaled eight hits in the series with four doubles.

