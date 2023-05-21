Frisco Drops Close Sunday Affair

FRISCO, Texas - Tekoah Roby held the Amarillo Sod Poodles hitless for four innings but the Frisco RoughRiders fell 3-1 on Sunday at Riders Field.

Roby struck out three in four innings without a run allowed. Once he exited, the Sod Poodles (17-22) scored one run in each of the next three innings. The RoughRiders (17-21) still won four of six games in the series.

Marc Church (2-3) allowed one run in the sixth inning for the go-ahead tally. Amarillo's starter Chad Patrick (1-5) gave up one run in 5.2 innings for the win. Christian Montes De Oca pitched a three-up, three-down ninth inning for the save.

The RoughRiders scored the first run of the game in the second inning when Kellen Strahm led off with a single, Dustin Harris doubled and Trevor Hauver recorded a sacrifice fly. Frisco did not score the rest of the game and Hauver's fifth-inning single was the only hit after the second inning.

Leading off for the RoughRiders, Aaron Zavala drew two walks for the second consecutive game. Zavala has reached base multiple times in each of the four games he has played since joining the RoughRiders this week.

