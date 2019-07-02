Friedrich Has Contract Purchased

(New Britain, Conn.) - New Britain team officials have announced that pitcher Christian Friedrich has had his contract purchased by the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization.

"Christian has been a very important member of our starting rotation and has excelled this season," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "It's great to see him receive this chance to play overseas and we hope he has continued success."

This season, Friedrich made 11 starts for the Bees, compiling a 5-1 record with a 3.00 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 63.0 innings pitched.

The 31-year-old was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the first round (25th overall) of the 2008 MLB amateur draft. After five impressive seasons with the Rockies organization, he made his Major League debut with Colorado in 2012 at the age of 24. The lefthander would spend three campaigns in the big leagues with the Rockies, before heading over to the Padres in 2016, which would be his final season in The Show. In four Major League seasons, he has appeared in 124 games (42 starts) and collected 10 wins with 246 strikeouts in 296.2 innings of work. Over the course of 122 career minor league appearances (108 starts), Christian has recorded 21 wins with a 4.61 ERA and 553 strikeouts in 562.0 innings pitched.

Friedrich is the third Bees player to have their contract purchased during the 2019 season.

