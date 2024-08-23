Friday Morning Cuts at Training Camp

August 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads GoodLife Fitness Training Camp roster is now down to 40 players after a handful of cuts Friday morning by General Manager Cam Russell. That leaves 23 forwards, 11 defencemen and six goalies in camp.

Forwards Will Carroll (9th round pick, 2023) and Deklyn Campbell (Free Agent invite) were released to their respective teams along with defencemen Colin Brodeur (13th round pick, 2023), Thomas Barney (Free Agent invite) and Andrew Thompson (Free Agent invite).

The Mooseheads are scheduled to face-off on RBC Centre ice at 7pm tonight versus the Moncton Wildcats in the third preseason game of the week. Halifax went 1-and-1 in two games against Cape Breton. CHL import draft pick Carlos Handel will suit up in game action for the Herd for the first time.

Tickets for Friday night's game are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca. The game will also be streamed live on the Official Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2024

Friday Morning Cuts at Training Camp - Halifax Mooseheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.