Friday, May 21 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (6-9, T-3rd, AA-S South, -2.0) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN) (9-6, 2nd AA-S North, -1.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Victor Vodnik (0-1, 3.68) vs. RHP Reiver Sanmartin (2-0, 0.75)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Dansby Swanson Replica Jersey Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans on Friday, May 21, will receive a replica jersey of former Mississippi Braves shortstop and current Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Kids Run The Bases - Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels. M-Braves Kids Club members will be first in line. To become a Kids Club member, click here.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash - Each Friday home game, fans can register during the game for the chance to snag cold hard Cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 30 seconds to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield. Dash for Cash is presented by Trustmark.

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand at Trustmark Park on Friday night, with game four of a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN). The M-Braves and Lookouts will meet 12 times this season, once in each ballpark. The M-Braves will conclude the 2021 season in Chattanooga, September 14-19 at AT&T Field.

M-BRAVES SPLIT 3-1 DECISIONS ON THURSDAY NIGHT: The Braves dropped game one of the twin bill on Thursday night, 3-1, but bounced back with a 3-1 comeback win in the nightcap. Jalen Miller (2) and Greyson Jenista (3) hit home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the M-Braves their second come-from-behind win in the past three games.

SETTING THE TABLE: M-Braves leadoff hitter Justin Dean had three stolen bases during Thursday's doubleheader and now ranks T-2nd in the AA-South with five. He leads the league by reaching base safely in all 14 games he's played...He also ranks 5th OBP (.426).

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: ...OF Trey Harris is T-7th with three stolen bases...Greyson Jenista ranks 9th with a .906 OPS and 6th with a .543 slugging percentage...Shea Langeliers and Jenista are T-7th with three home runs...Brandon White is T-3rd in saves with two...Nolan Kingham is T-1st with 16.0 innings pitched...Matt Withrow is 4th with a 0.75 ERA and 1st with a .105 opponents' batting average and 8th with a 1.00 WHIP...Troy Bacon ranks T-2nd with two wins.

BULLPEN REMAINS STRONG: After 15 games, the M-Braves bullpen is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA (18 ER/61.0 IP), 44 walks, 73 strikeouts and has a .162 opponents' batting average. M-Braves starters have a 1-6 record, and 5.30 ERA so far this season, and .258 opponents' batting average.

- Relievers Brooks Wilson and Troy Bacon have yet to allow a run in relief so far this season. Bacon has struck out seven and walked none over his first 8.1 IP, no walks and seven strikeouts. Wilson has 12 strikeouts and three walks over 7.2 scoreless innings.

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have 19 home runs so far this season, ranking third in the Double-A South (BIR, 28/RCT, 20). Of the 49 runs scored this season, 34 have come via the home run ball (69.4%). Braves batters rank last in the league with a .185 batting average.

WHAT'S UP WITH TUESDAYS?: The M-Braves were rained out for the third-straight Tuesday last night at Trustmark Park. The game will be made up as part of a today's doubleheader, beginning at 5:35 pm. The M-Braves are 1-3 so far in shortened games this season.

FLURRY OF ROSTER MOVES MADE ON TUESDAY: INCOMING: RHP A.J. Puckett transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome, INF Riley Unroe transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett, RHP Emmanuel Ramirez and LHP Chris Nunn signed to minor league contracts. OUTGOING: LHP Mitch Stallings was transferred from Mississippi to High-A Rome, OF Jefrey Ramos, RHP Kurt Hoekstra and RHP Matt Hartman were transferred to the Developmental List.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature seven of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

- Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Josh Graham, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, RHP Brandon White and RHP Matt Withrow.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the 28-man roster join an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a schedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

