Friday June 25 Rescheduled to Doubleheader Beginning at 4:00 PM

Lakeland, FL - Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tampa Tarpons at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. Game 1 was played to completion, with the Tampa Tarpons defeating the Flying Tigers 10-2 in seven innings.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 25 at 4:00 p.m. Gates to Publix Field will open at 3:30 p.m. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 - 60 minutes after the completion of Game 1.

Tickets from the June 24 are no longer valid as Thursday's regularly scheduled game was an official game.

One ticket is good for admission to both games of the June 25 doubleheader.

For questions regarding tickets, please contact the Baycare Box Office at (863) 413-4140 or [emailÂ protected].

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

